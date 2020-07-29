CFIA investigating mysterious shipments of seeds landing in mailboxes

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning gardeners not to plant "unauthorized seeds" from packages they weren't expecting to arrive in the mail.

The agency says it is investigating reports of people receiving unsolicited shipments of seeds.

Authorities warn that "unauthorized seeds" could sprout into invasive plants or carry pests that can be harmful if introduced to Canada.

They say these species can invade agricultural and natural areas, causing "serious damage to our plant resources."

The CFIA is asking people who receive unrequested seed shipments to contact their regional office "immediately," and hang on to the packaging and contents until they hear from an inspector.

The United States Department of Agriculture says it is aware of "suspicious," unsolicited seed packages that appear to have been shipped across the U.S. from China.