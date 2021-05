Canada · Video

Vaccinology expert expects high rate of adolescent vaccination

Kids aged 12-15 may become Canada's 'best-immunized' population now that Health Canada is allowing them to get a COVID-19 shot, says Dr. Scott Halperin, director of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology.

