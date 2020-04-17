Fuel-carrying barge in Lake St. Clair no longer grounded, says U.S. Coast Guard

A tank barge that has been grounded near Peche Island in Lake St. Clair since Monday has been successfully lightened and is once again floating.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed late Thursday evening that the tank barge Margaret, which ran aground in soft mud in American waters around 2 a.m. on Monday while carrying approximately 15 million litres of diesel fuel, is "no longer aground."

The USCG and the Canadian Coast Guard began overseeing "lightering operations" early Thursday evening that removed nearly four million litres of diesel from the barge.

In an email, USCG Petty Officer Brian McCrum confirmed that no fuel spilled during the removal process, adding that there is no damage to the vessel. The company that operates the Margaret was responsible for conducting the oil removal.

The Margaret headed to one of the Nicholson Terminals in Michigan after being floated.

Speaking with CBC News on Thursday, USCG Commander Stacey Crecy that the Canadian Coast Guard was involved in overseeing the Margaret's lightering in the event of an oil spill.

"There is no border when it comes to a spill," she said. "So it's going to go across borders and it could impact both sides, if something were to happen. So we coordinate closely from the start to ensure that there's plans and procedures in place for a quick response on both sides of the border."