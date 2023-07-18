U.S. agency found 'no wrongdoing' after probing claim agents ferried migrants to Canadian border

U.S. border authorities say they found "no wrongdoing" following a months-long internal probe into allegations U.S. border agents moonlighted by driving migrants seeking to enter Canada to the now-shuttered Roxham Road crossing in Quebec.

The Office of Professional Responsibility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) launched the internal investigation this past February after Radio-Canada reported allegations several border agents had ferried migrants to the Canadian border as a side hustle.

"After an in-depth investigation by the CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) into allegations involving CBP employees transporting migrants to the Roxham Road area, OPR has found no wrongdoing by CBP employees," said the agency in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"CBP takes all misconduct allegations seriously, investigates thoroughly, and holds employees accountable if policies have been violated."

Radio-Canada reported in February that sources claimed Canadian authorities were aware that some U.S. border agents ferried migrants to the New York state-Quebec border in their off-hours.

Tens of thousands of people crossed into Canada and made asylum claims at Roxham Road, which sits about 50 kilometres south of Montreal, until this past March. That month, Canada and the U.S. struck a deal to close a loophole that allowed people to make asylum claims at an irregular crossing between official border customs posts.

The Canada Border Services Agency said in an emailed statement it would not comment on "a foreign government's investigation."

The RCMP's C-Division in Quebec did not respond to a request for comment.