U.S. to reopen land border to Canadians next month

The United States is planning to reopen its land border to Canadians next month, according to a U.S. congressman.

The long-awaited news came in a statement from Rep. Brian Higgins.

The New York Democrat has been one of the loudest critics in Washington of the continued border restrictions that have lasted for more than a year and a half.

He made the claim in a statement but offered no further details. He said further details would soon be announced by the U.S. administration.

"The sigh of relief coming from Northern Border communities following this announcement is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge," Higgins said in a statement, referring to the span that connects Buffalo, N.Y., to Fort Erie, Ont., and one of the busiest bridges between the two countries.

The move would come after Canada's recent reopening of its land border to U.S. travellers. The United States, however, has never completely ended recreational travel from Canada as it has allowed air travel from Canada since the beginning of the pandemic.