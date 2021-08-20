U.S. expected to extend border restrictions with Canada another 30 days
The United States is expected to extend its border restrictions with Canada for another 30 days.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells CBC News that American officials are expected to make the announcement tomorrow.
The U.S. is currently dealing with spiking numbers of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.
Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated Americans Aug. 9.
To qualify, Americans must have received all required doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to entering Canada, and only U.S. citizens and permanent residents residing in and travelling from the United States are allowed in.
Americans must submit their travel information — including vaccination documents — using the ArriveCAN app or by registering online within 72 hours before their arrival.
