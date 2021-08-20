U.S. expected to extend border restrictions with Canada another 30 days

The United States is expected to extend its border restrictions with Canada for another 30 days.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells CBC News that American officials are expected to make the announcement tomorrow.

The U.S. is currently dealing with spiking numbers of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated Americans Aug. 9.

To qualify, Americans must have received all required doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to entering Canada, and only U.S. citizens and permanent residents residing in and travelling from the United States are allowed in.