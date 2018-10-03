Upgrades temporarily close Devonwood Conservation area

Nature lovers have one less getaway in Windsor while upgrades happen to Devonwood Conservation Area.

The hidden "gem" is located off Division Road behind Performance Ford and happens to be the city's only conservation area. There is about five kilometres of trails that the Essex Region Conservation Authority is improving throughout the naturalized area.

"Devonwood is kind of a swamp forest to begin with and there is a lot of water that stand within this wood lot so what we are doing is adding materials," said Kevin Money, Director of Conservation Services.

ERCA is closing the trail to do some upgrades. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Money said the trail will be closed a few more weeks as they wait for some dry days to do construction.

He added they haven't received too many complaints about the closure, although people are anxious to have the natural space back open to enjoy its beauty.

"Devonwood is a nice gem right in the middle of the city," he said. "It's rather unique."

Money told CBC News it's the only place in Windsor-Essex County that features all eight oak tree species. Some of the trees within the conservation area have been there long before the city was settled.

Money figures there are trees located on the property when Windsor was made up of pasture land.

"Some of these trees within this conservation area are absolutely enormous. It would take three or four people holding hands to wrap around the tree."

(City of Windsor)

Money said the spring is one of the best times of year to visit Devonwood, adding the sound of frogs breeding are "deafening" and drown out the sound of nearby traffic.

Money isn't the only one admiring the beauty of the naturalized space located in the heart of the city.

Candidate proposes plans for naturalized space

Ward 9 candidate Kieran McKenzie is proposing a library or community centre that would be built adjacent to the entrance of the protected area.

"We are the only ward in the city that doesn't have a community centre or a library so the concept is to combine these two amenities that are populated with resources," said McKenzie.

(Kieran McKenzie)

He said residents could use the centre for research purposes and even conduct bio-blitz's, which is the collection of wildlife samples that will be studied by experts.

"It would be a really nice feature to the neighborhood and the ward. It would be an exciting thing for the entire community."