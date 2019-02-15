U.K. report says former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell under investigation for alleged assault

Former B.C. Premier and former High Commissioner Gordon Campbell is the subject of a sexual assault investigation related to his time as Canada's senior diplomat in the U.K., according to a report in The Telegraph.

The CBC has not been able to independently verify details reported in the British newspaper.

Scotland Yard will only confirm that police in Westminster — in central London — are investigating an allegation of sexual assault that occurred in January 2013.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper sits with Gordon Campbell, then Canada's high commissioner to the United Kingdom, during a business roundtable in London in 2013. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"A 54-year-old woman contacted police on 3 January 2019 and alleged she had been sexually assaulted at an address in Grosvenor Square," said Chioma Dijeh, media and communications manager with the Metropolitan Police Service in an email.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing, the email said.

Dijeh refused to confirm that Campbell was the subject, saying "the [Metropolitan Police] does not identify any person who may, or may not be, subject to an investigation."

The newspaper quotes a spokesperson for Campbell saying there was an investigation at the time by the government of Canada and the complaint was found to be without merit."