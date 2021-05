Canada · Live

Trudeau, federal officials give COVID-19 update

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 situation and holds a media availability. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Howard Njoo are in attendance.

