Track how many COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Canada

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the country continues to rise, vaccination programs in the provinces and territories are underway.

CBC News is tracking the data, so you can follow the progress as vaccines are rolled out across the country. CBC's vaccine data comes from provincial and territorial websites, news briefings and releases, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Health Canada announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 9. On Dec. 23, it approved a second vaccine from Moderna.

The first shipment of vaccine doses arrived in Quebec on Dec. 13, and Canada's vaccination program formally began soon after with the first vaccinations in Ontario and Quebec.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses. In the table below, doses administered refers to single doses put into people's arms.

While the federal government has sent doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to distribution sites across the country, each province and territory is responsible for its own vaccine rollout. Most are prioritizing front-line health-care workers and residents in long-term care for the first round of vaccines.

Three provinces are publicly reporting updated vaccination numbers daily: Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan. Alberta and British Columbia will publish their vaccine numbers every weekday, and Manitoba has said it will publish on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The remaining health authorities say they plan to publish vaccine data once a week.

According to the federal government, Canada has secured contracts with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for a total of 80 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

The two vaccines are among several that have been pre-ordered by the government.

A vaccine will not be available to most of the general public until fall 2021.