Oakville restaurant liquor licence suspended for allegedly hosting unvaccinated diners

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has suspended an Oakville restaurant's liquor licence after it was found to be allegedly flouting the province's pandemic rules.

The commission says multiple inspections of Zucchinis Cucina found that the Italian restaurant was not requesting proof of a COVID-19 vaccination from its dine-in patrons.

"Further, a person claiming to be a second owner directed threats and profanity against the inspectors and instructed them to leave," it said in a news release Friday.

The regular says the suspension was "necessary in the public interest." It's now seeking to revoke the licence permanently, saying there is reason to believe the restaurant will continue to flout the rules.

"The AGCO has zero tolerance for licensed establishments that are not doing their part to keep their customers and staff safe," said Tom Munghar, registrar and CEO of the AGCO. "With COVID-19 cases on the rise and a new variant in circulation, it is more important than ever for staff and owners to check and verify the vaccine status of their customers."

On Dec. 3, the restaurant was officially charged for violating the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

The AGCO release said municipal authorities inspected the restaurant on several occasions in November.

In one instance, municipal officers saw a sign on the door that indicated the restaurant welcomed patrons regardless of their vaccination status.

The agency said the general manager confirmed that was the case when speaking to the officers.

One of the commission's compliance officers then visited the restaurant on Dec. 2, and again saw the same sign. Staff again confirmed that the restaurant was not checking vaccination status, it said.

The sign was also shared on the restaurant's social media.

CBC News has reached out to the restaurant for comment.