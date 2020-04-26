'It was traumatic for everyone': Zoom prayer service hijacked by trolls screaming derogatory slurs

Like many churches and synagogues across Canada, members of the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Toronto have been holding daily services via the video conference app Zoom since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rabbi Chaim Strauchler said their prayer services have been held without incident, but that all changed last Sunday night.

"Our congregation has been doing [this] since the COVID crisis began. We pray on behalf of doctors and front-line workers, and on behalf of the world. We pray for an ending of this disease and the finding of a cure," Strauchler told CBC News.

"It was specifically at that moment of the service that five or six additional accounts came on … They all began one after another to scream out slurs … really intense, hurtful things."

Strauchler said as the attackers screamed, they used their screens to show pornography.

"[They were screaming] a lot of things relating to the Holocaust, things like 'gas chambers' and 'Hitler was right' — just derogatory stuff toward the Jewish people."

"It was traumatic for everyone."

Chaim Strauchler has been a rabbi of the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue for more than 10 years. (Submitted by Mozes Yehudaioff)

Strauchler said there were about 20 people in the Zoom service. Many of them left immediately.

He explained that for many of them, there was an element of shock and "a recognition that anti-Semitism, which they knew intellectually was out there, it's something that was in their face, it was now touching them personally in some way."

"On that call there was a great grandmother who never experienced an anti-Semitic incident before in her life. On that call there was a Holocaust survivor who didn't know what happened, didn't know what was going on.

"There was a bar mitzvah boy, a 13-year-old young man, who was also on that call," Strauchler added.

Prayers continue with new security settings

Strauchler said even though members of the synagogue were disturbed by the incident, they continue to hold daily prayer service.

He said there are now new security protocols for persons to participate in the online prayers services.

"We proceeded from that point forward to make use of what's called the waiting room. Anyone coming on the call has their user name checked before being allowed into the service," Strauchler said.

"We also changed [our] security settings."

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust studies (FSWC) has denounced the attack.

President and CEO Avi Benlolo said as the coronavirus pandemic brings more people online, they are seeing a disturbing trend called Zoom-bombing gain popularity.

"What is very concerning is that Jewish groups and synagogues holding online services have been especially targeted by antisemitic Zoom-bombers who are exposing members — young and old — to such hateful and vile messages and images," Benlolo wrote in a statement.

"Just like we have seen an increase in physical violent attacks on synagogues, we are now seeing an increase in online attacks, so we urge for more safety precautions to be taken during these times."

Police: Incident is being investigated as a hate crime

Meanwhile, Strauchler said the incident was reported to Toronto police who are working with the owners of the Zoom app to track down the attackers.

It's being investigate as a possible hate crime, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CBC News.

Zoom has emerged as an indispensable video conferencing tool for remote work and study as millions of people are forced to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A growing number of so-called Zoom-bombing incidents is prompting warnings from the FBI and from the victims themselves.

Det.-Sgt. Paul Krawczyk of the Toronto Police's Child Exploitation Section said they have been receiving a number of reports of online meetings being interrupted by persons streaming either illegal or inappropriate content.

Noting that this can be "very traumatizing," Krawczyk said anyone experiencing these attacks should immediately contact police, who will investigate.

"We work closely with many of these companies that have virtual meetings software, so it would be reaching out to them, getting judicial authorizations in place and then obtaining information hopefully on the suspects," Krawczyk told CBC News.

For those organizing virtual meetings, police recommend the following tips: