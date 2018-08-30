Rub-a-dub-dub: Toronto Zoo's pygmy hippo calf in a tub

The Toronto Zoo has shared video of its pygmy hippo calf getting one of her morning baths, and she appears to be loving it.

The zoo says the hippo enjoys her baths and that zookeepers have even seen her rolling over and blowing bubbles in the water. One of her favourite parts of her baths is to get misted with water, the zoo adds.

The baths have a functional purpose other than getting clean as they also get her used to water and swimming, according to the zoo.

Her time in the water isn't just limited to her morning baths. The zoo says that she has access to a rubber bowl that has water in her indoor habitat. That way she can enjoy the water whenever she wants.

The calf was born at the zoo on August 10.

If you want to visit the hippo to see her during one of her baths, you're out of luck for now, as the zoo says that the calf and her mom, Kindia, aren't visible to the public.