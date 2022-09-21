Zaybion Lawrence, 17, identified as victim of fatal daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police have identified the 17-year-old victim of a brazen daylight shooting in Scarborough this week as Zaybion Lawrence.

Lawrence, who was from Toronto, was shot at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Two schools in the area — Jean Vanier Catholic and Grand Ravine Junior Public School — were briefly placed under hold and secure orders immediately following the shooting.

Anyone with information related to Zaybion's death is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.