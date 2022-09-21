Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Updated

Zaybion Lawrence, 17, identified as victim of fatal daytime shooting in Scarborough

Lawrence, who was from Toronto, was shot at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

Shooting happened near corner of Gilder Driver and Eglinton Avenue East

CBC News ·
Zaybion Lawrence, 17, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in eastern Scarborough. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police have identified the 17-year-old victim of a brazen daylight shooting in Scarborough this week as Zaybion Lawrence.

Lawrence, who was from Toronto, was shot at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Two schools in the area — Jean Vanier Catholic and Grand Ravine Junior Public School — were briefly placed under hold and secure orders immediately following the shooting.

Anyone with information related to Zaybion's death is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Zaybion was pronounced dead in hospital after he was shot near the corner of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now