Killer of Zack Noureddine handed life sentence, co-accused to serve 13 years

A man convicted in the beating death of Zaher (Zack) Noureddine has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Patrick Smith, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder in late 2018 following a trial.

A co-accused attacker, Matthew Moreira, 34, was convicted of manslaughter and robbery at the same trial. He will serve 12 years for manslaughter and an additional one year for the robbery conviction.

A third man, William Cummins, 32, is being tried separately.

Noureddine was killed in an attack near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue in Toronto's midtown area on Dec. 30, 2015.

Police said Noureddine was leaving a bar with a friend when they got into a fight with another group of men around midnight.

Noureddine was severely beaten and was taken to a trauma centre where he died hours later.

During the trial, the Crown told the jury what started as a robbery became a vicious beating motivated by anger.