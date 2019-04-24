You dangle staring straight down, then plunge straight at the ground going 130 km/h. And yes, you'll probably scream.

Canada's Wonderland showed off the new Yukon Striker roller-coaster today, billing it as the longest, fastest and highest dive roller-coaster ever.

The coaster will terrify thousands when the popular Toronto-area amusement park opens it to the public next month. But CBC Toronto's Talia Ricci got a sneak-peek of the 1.1-kilometre track Wednesday.

You can hop on the ride with her in the video below:

Canada's Wonderland's newest roller-coaster is one of the world's wildest. 0:43

The Yukon Striker's big draw: it lifts riders up a 75-metre track and pauses for three seconds before the first descent — forcing them to look directly down.

Riders then drop straight down toward what looks like a tiny hole. Like this:

At ground-level, the floorless train rips through an underground tunnel before going back uphill into a series of inverted twists and turns.

There will likely be plenty of people screaming alongside you. The gold rush-themed ride seats eight riders across, in three rows.

The ride plunges and twists along a 1.1-kilometre long track. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The straight vertical plunge is the signature of dive coasters, according to manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard. The Swiss firm has built 115 roller-coasters around the world, but this will be the first dive coaster in Canada.

"Riders facing down creates a different ride experience," the firm's website said.

Crews started construction on the new ride in January 2018.

Canada's Wonderland, located around 35 kilometres north of Toronto, is known for its 16 roller-coasters. Its recent additions include Behemoth, in 2008, and Leviathan four years later. The park opens on May 3.

Here's a POV-version of the full ride: