Longest, fastest, highest roller-coaster of its type to terrify riders at Canada's Wonderland next month
Yukon Striker debuts on May 3 and boasts top speeds of 130 km/h, a 75-metre drop
You dangle staring straight down, then plunge straight at the ground going 130 km/h. And yes, you'll probably scream.
Canada's Wonderland showed off the new Yukon Striker roller-coaster today, billing it as the longest, fastest and highest dive roller-coaster ever.
The coaster will terrify thousands when the popular Toronto-area amusement park opens it to the public next month. But CBC Toronto's Talia Ricci got a sneak-peek of the 1.1-kilometre track Wednesday.
You can hop on the ride with her in the video below:
The Yukon Striker's big draw: it lifts riders up a 75-metre track and pauses for three seconds before the first descent — forcing them to look directly down.
At ground-level, the floorless train rips through an underground tunnel before going back uphill into a series of inverted twists and turns.
There will likely be plenty of people screaming alongside you. The gold rush-themed ride seats eight riders across, in three rows.
The straight vertical plunge is the signature of dive coasters, according to manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard. The Swiss firm has built 115 roller-coasters around the world, but this will be the first dive coaster in Canada.
"Riders facing down creates a different ride experience," the firm's website said.
Crews started construction on the new ride in January 2018.
Canada's Wonderland, located around 35 kilometres north of Toronto, is known for its 16 roller-coasters. Its recent additions include Behemoth, in 2008, and Leviathan four years later. The park opens on May 3.
Here's a POV-version of the full ride:
With files from CBC's Talia Ricci
