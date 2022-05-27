Police carjacking task force coming to Toronto area after spate of violent auto thefts across GTA

After a series of carjackings across the Greater Toronto Area, York Regional Police say they're leading a task force formed with other GTA police services to tackle the issue.

They say they will work with police in Toronto, Peel, Durham, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario.

The announcement comes as York police made two arrests after a carjacking in Richmond Hill at a plaza on Leslie Street and Green Hill Wednesday night.

Police say two men armed with handguns assaulted a driver. They stole his watch, wallet and cell phone, then drove off in his Mercedes.

Police say they arrested the two accused and recovered the car after pursuing them with a helicopter and finding them at a Toronto address..

Two 19-year-old men, one from Oshawa, the other with no fixed address, face charges of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

Toronto Mayor John Tory hinted at further police action last week after Toronto police said they'd investigated 64 carjackings this year so far.

On May 16, Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner's SUV was stolen in an armed carjacking in Etobicoke. He was unharmed.

Two days later, three carjackings were reported in Toronto over just two hours In all three, the suspects were armed with handguns and police believe two of the robberies were linked.

On Wednesday, both Toronto and Durham police reported six carjacking incidents overnight.