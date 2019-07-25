Toronto-born Youtube star Lilly Singh to make late-night U.S. talk debut Sept. 16

Toronto-raised YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has revealed the premiere date for her trailblazing late-night talk show.

In a new YouTube video, the 30-year-old who's known as "Superwoman" reveals A Little Late with Lilly Singh will

premiere Sept. 16.

She also posted the date on her Instagram account along with a photo of herself wearing a pants suit and heels.

The Indian-Canadian actress-comedian-writer replaces Carson Daly's slot, making her the first woman of colour to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network. The show will air on NBC and Global.

In a recent interview with The Canadian Press, Singh said she was trying to build a team for the show "that not only is super talented but is representative of the world."

Her new video announcing the date of her show, posted Thursday, has the caption: "Your girl is bringing a baby into this world very soon.... And by baby, I mean brain baby... duh!"

In the Instagram post about the date, she encourages fans to "Tell a stranger, tag a friend, send a raven, write to your pen pal, dm your side ting, repost this pic, get it tatted, message your bae, send your coworkers a cal invite and tell your mother so she can tell your aunty who will tell her neighbour and hopefully create a circle of positive gossip for once. Take that aunty! I didn't just wear a short skirt... I have my own show."