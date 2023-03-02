6 youths, 1 adult charged with attempted murder in stabbing outside Brampton school

Seven people, including six youths, have been charged after a stabbing in a Brampton school parking lot.

Peel police were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road at 11:18 a.m. on Feb. 27, after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

In a news release Thursday, police say the victim was found outside the school with a stab wound and rushed to a trauma centre. His condition was listed as life-threatening at first, but later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

An 18-year-old man and six youths have since been charged with attempted murder. One of the youths was also charged with pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.

As part of their investigation, police say they searched a Brampton home and two vehicles, seizing two replica firearms.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is being asked to contact Peel police.