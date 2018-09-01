Police arrest 5 youths in connection with string of GTA robberies

Peel police arrested five youths in Brampton early Saturday in connection with a string of robberies across the GTA earlier this week.

The five people, all under 18, were driving in a stolen vehicle and arrested just after midnight, said Cst. Harinder Sohi.

The arrests happened after a collision with a police car in the area of Williams Parkway and Centre Street, he said.

Police had stopped the vehicle, Sohi said, but the occupants tried to escape and struck the cruiser.

Police said nobody was injured in the collision. The province's Special Investigations Unit was sent to the scene, but Sohi said the SIU decided not to invoke its mandate.

Police issued a public safety advisory earlier this week after a group of males allegedly carried out "up to 15" robberies across the GTA Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The group travelled in a stolen vehicle and held up various gas stations, convenience stores and eateries in Halton, Peel and Toronto, said Toronto police.

After the arrests Saturday, the intersection in Brampton was closed for most of the day. It reopened just after 5:30 p.m.