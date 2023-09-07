Police seek 5 boys after jogger, cyclist robbed

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying five boys suspected of robbing a jogger and a cyclist in an early-morning crime spree in Toronto's east end.

Officers responded to three separate calls in the Withrow Park area of Riverdale just before 5 a.m. last Friday, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

Police said a group of male youths — believed to be between 12 and 16 years old — stopped a jogger on Dingwall Avenue and "assaulted" him while also demanding he turn over his property.

The boys then travelled to the nearby intersection of Carlaw Avenue and Wroxeter Avenue where they "swarmed" a cyclist and took his bicycle, police said.

Finally, police said, the group travelled east on Bain Avenue from Pape Avenue where they entered a UPS delivery truck and "impeded the driver from carrying out his delivery."

The boys were last seen moving eastbound on Bain Avenue toward Blake Street, according to police.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects in the ongoing robbery and mischief investigation:

Suspect #1: Male, tanned skin, 5'0", 12-15-years old, light brown afro hair, grey T-shirt, black hoodie, black jeans, grey shoes.

Suspect #2: Male, Black, 5'6", 13-16 years old, black balaclava, black sunglasses, white tank-top, black satchel, dark jeans, black shoes.

Suspect #3: Male, white, blonde curly hair, 15-16 years old, black Nike T-shirt, black shorts, black Nike sandals, black scooter.

Suspect #4: Male, Black, 15-16 years old, ear-length black braids, red hoodie with a white image on the front, dark jeans, black shoes, black satchel.

Suspect #5: Male, white, 14-16 years old, black T-shirt with white "Polo" lettering on the front, grey track pants, black shoes, black satchel.

Police are asking anyone with information, or video surveillance in the area is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.