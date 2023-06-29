4 teens arrested for allegedly shooting fireworks at pedestrians, 1 who was holding a baby

Four teenagers have been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting fireworks at pedestrians — one of whom was holding their newborn baby.

In a release Thursday, police said officers responded to a call for disorder near Sherbourne Street and Bloor Street East close to 6:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Police said a victim was walking south along Sherbourne Street while holding their newborn baby. They were accompanied by a friend.

"As they approached, one of the youths shot fireworks directly at the victim holding the baby," police said.

"The second victim jumped in front of the infant and was hit by the firework in the chest, burning their shirt."

The youths were seen running toward Sherbourne subway station afterward, police said.

Police said a third and separate victim ran into oncoming traffic to avoid being hit by a firework. Investigators are attempting to find that person.

Two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and one 16-year-old girl have been arrested and charged with:

Three counts of throwing explosives at a person with intent to do bodily harm.

Three counts of mischief or property obstruction endangering life.

Three counts of mischief and damage to property not exceeding $5,000. One of the youths was charged with an additional count of this.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teenagers cannot be identified. They are scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Aug. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.