Youth charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal north Toronto stabbing

A youth was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in north Toronto, police say.

In a news release late Thursday, police said the youth was scheduled to appear in court on Friday. The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Responding officers found the victim, 23-year-old Joyous Magdirila, laying on the ground in the southbound curb lane at Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue.

Magdirila was taken to hospital, where he died.

Magdirila's death was the 53rd homicide in Toronto in 2023.