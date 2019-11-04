1 youth, 1 adult charged with attempted murder after Brampton hit and run

One youth and one adult have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a hit and run that injured three young men in Brampton last month, Peel police say.

According to police, a call was received around 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 about three pedestrians struck on the sidewalk in the area of Elgin Drive and McLaughlin Road.

All three victims are from Brampton.

Two of them, ages 17 and 18, received non-life threatening injuries. The third victim, another 17-year-old, was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police say a white Honda Pilot SUV was seen fleeing the scene at the time of the incident, heading northbound on McLaughlin Road.

On Sunday, police arrested an 18-year-old man and an underage suspect whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The pair have been charged with attempted murder, assault and failing to remain at the scene. They both appeared in a Brampton court on Monday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking people who live in the area to check their home security cameras or dashcams for video of the suspect vehicle between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.