Verdict today for newspaper duo accused of pushing misogyny, anti-Semitism

Two men responsible for a free newspaper in the Toronto area find out today if they're guilty of peddling hate.

James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine pleaded not guilty to promoting hatred against women and Jews.

The prosecution argued that the paper, Your Ward News, is filled with "vile and degrading" articles and imagery.

Sears, the editor-in-chief, and St. Germaine, the publisher, maintained they are satirists.

Your Ward News has a circulation of about 300,000.

The federal government has barred Canada Post from distributing the publication.