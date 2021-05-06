What are you most excited to do as things get safer?
A big trip? Or just a whole bunch of big hugs? What are you looking forward to?
As vaccines roll out in greater numbers in Ontario and across Canada, just about everyone has an eye on when society might start to rebound to some semblance of normal.
While a return to the beforetimes surely won't be sudden, it's still natural to think of the future and hope for better sometime soon-ish.
So we want to hear from you about just that. What are you most excited to do over the next several months?
Are they grand plans, like a trip somewhere tropical? Or is it something as simple (but desperately needed) as hugging a loved one you haven't been able to touch in months? Or maybe you're on the cusp of resuming a grand tradition that was thrown out of whack by the world grinding to a halt?
Let us know about your hopes in the Google Form below, and we'll aim to profile a few of your stories soon (your responses will remain confidential at this point, but a CBC Toronto producer or reporter may follow-up).