For the first time in its history, the Toronto Raptors are one win away from an NBA championship. This is pay-off for the fans, who have been loyal, despite 24 years of heartbreak. For the band-wagoners (no judgment), it's a chance to celebrate a city so close to victory.

We are one game away, and thousands of fans will vie for the chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to scream, or cry, along with a tribe of like-minded people.

Should they win, the celebration is expected to be one for the history books. Toronto police say they have plans in place to beef up security.

"A celebration crowd will celebrate as they see fit, not as we see fit. This is going to be a unique challenge. The essence of Jurassic Park is fairly new," 52 Division Supt. Michael Barsky told CBC News.

Toronto police and MLSE expect upwards of 10,000 fans to descend on downtown Toronto Monday night. (CBC) Needless to say, it will be gruelling to navigate. In fact, people have started lining up since Saturday

For those headed to Jurassic Park, or any of the other satellite parks, here is what you need to know.

Jurassic Park

Toronto Police and Maple Leafs and Sports Entertainment are expecting more than 10,000 people to descend on the area.

Here are the road closures for the area:

7 a.m. on Monday, June 10 until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11:

Maple Leaf Square — Bremner Boulevard from Lake Shore Boulevard West to York Street

9 a.m. on Monday, June 10 until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11:

York Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West

Bremner Boulevard (between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street)

5 p.m. on Monday, June 10 until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11:

Bremner Boulevard from Lower Simcoe Street to Rees Street

That last closure — on Bremner from Lower Simcoe to Rees Street is a late addition meant to accommodate fans who won't be able to fit into Jurassic Park.

GO Transit

The Union Station GO Bus Terminal will close starting at half-time.

Buses that usually come through Union Station Bus Terminal will detour.

If you take Route 61, 65 or 71: All GO bus trips will begin and end at Hwy 407 Station. You may use your GO fare on TTC subway for travel between Hwy 407 Station and Union Station.

If you take Route 21 or 31: All GO bus trips will begin and end at Port Credit GO. Please take the Lakeshore West train for travel between Port Credit and Union Station.

If you take Route 16: This route will be suspended. If you are travelling from Hamilton to Union Station, take the Route 18 bus from Hamilton GO to Aldershot GO, and continue on the Lakeshore West train to Union Station. If you are travelling from Union Station to Hamilton, take the Lakeshore West GO train to Aldershot GO and continue on the Route 18 GO bus to Hamilton.

TTC Transit

The TTC will have regular service plus five extra trains and 25 buses available both before and after the game.

The TTC will have regular service plus five extra trains and 25 buses available both before and after the game.

The TTC's Blue Night Network will run all night as always.

If Jurassic Park isn't up your alley, there are a number of satellite options to choose from.

Ajax: Pat Bayly Square

Brampton: Garden Square

Burlington: Civic Square

Mississauga: Celebration Square

Pickering: Pickering Recreation Complex

Scarborough: Albert Campbell Square

Vaughan: Vaughan City Hall

Whitby: Whitby Civic Recreation Complex

In addition, Cineplex theatres are offering free viewing parties at some locations: