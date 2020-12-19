Young boy in life-threatening condition after being pulled from Milton pond, police say

A young boy has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was pulled from a pond in Milton on Saturday, Halton police say.

The boy went through the ice in a storm pond near Reece Court, according to Sgt. Jeff Dunham of Halton Regional Police.

Dunham said police received a call at 2:30 p.m.

Police said they do not know how long the boy had been under water before he was brought to the surface.

The boy's age has not been released.