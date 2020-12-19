Young boy in life-threatening condition after being pulled from Milton pond, police say
A young boy has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was pulled from a pond in Milton on Saturday, Halton police say.
Boy fell through the ice of a storm pond, Halton police say
The boy went through the ice in a storm pond near Reece Court, according to Sgt. Jeff Dunham of Halton Regional Police.
Dunham said police received a call at 2:30 p.m.
Police said they do not know how long the boy had been under water before he was brought to the surface.
The boy's age has not been released.
Police, Milton Fire and Paramedics onscene of a water rescue at storm pond off Reece Crt, Milton. A young boy has been pulled from the water and life saving efforts are being made.jd—@HRPSMiltHH