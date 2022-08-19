Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Young boy in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A child has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in south Etobicoke, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Police were called to a parking lot at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Albert Avenue

Toronto police say a child is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a driver in a south Etobicoke parking lot. (CBC)

Officers were called to the scene at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Albert Avenue at about 7:31 p.m. There's no word on the boy's age but police tweeted he was reported to be a toddler.

Police tweeted the child was stuck under the vehicle and later said he was apparently unconscious. They said they would assist paramedics in transporting him to hospital. Police say the driver has stayed at the scene.

Roads in the area will be closed for the investigation, police say.

More to come

