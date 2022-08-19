Young boy in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A young boy has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in a parking lot in south Etobicoke, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Officers were called to the scene at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Albert Avenue at about 7:31 p.m. There's no word on the boy's age but police tweeted he was reported to be a toddler.

Police tweeted the child was stuck under the vehicle and later said he was apparently unconscious. They said they would assist paramedics in transporting him to hospital. Police say the driver has stayed at the scene.

Roads in the area will be closed for the investigation, police say.

COLLISION:<br>Lake Shore Blvd + Albert Av<br>* 7:31 pm *<br>- In a parking lot<br>- Pedestrian struck<br>- Reports the pedestrian is a toddler or young child<br>- Under the car<br>- Reports child is injured<br>- Car has stayed o/s<br>- Police/Medics en route<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1596985?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1596985</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/vwz3basMpq">pic.twitter.com/vwz3basMpq</a> —@TPSOperations

