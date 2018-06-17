Man in serious condition after shooting at north Toronto shopping plaza
Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20s has suffered "serious, possibly life-altering injuries" after being shot at Yorkwoods Plaza Sunday night.
The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., near Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate.
The victim was taken by paramedics to a local trauma centre.
Police say a suspect was seen fleeing the area but have not yet released a description.