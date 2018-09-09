Police search for man accused of brazen Yorkville sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman as she walked in Yorkville on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was in the area of Cumberland and Bay streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and assaulted her.

The woman was able to "break free and run for help," police said in a news release issued Sunday morning.

The suspect is described as in his mid-20s, between five feet, six inches and five feet, nine inches tall, with a thin build and a beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, grey hoodie and baggy pants at the time, police said.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.