Yorkville Murals festival celebrates 5th year as artists transform city spaces

Yorkville Murals is celebrating its fifth year with a new theme called No Empty Spaces. The festival is happening from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27 but there are projects happening all year round. Talia Ricci spoke with co-founder Alan Ganev and participating artist Victoria Sequeira to learn more.

Artists are putting their stamp on the city during this year's Yorkville Murals festival, which is celebrating its fifth year with a new theme called no empty spaces.

The weekend features work from local artists such as Ness Lee, Ben Johnston, Jordan Sook and Julia Monson.

"We feel with murals, it's such a special way to create artwork and bring it to the streets so people can enjoy it," said festival co-founder Alan Ganev.

On Yorkville Avenue from Bellair Street to Hazelton Avenue, expect to see 50,000 square feet of blank city space transformed by murals, art installations, inflatables, live painting, music, and an evening block party.

"I think that Yorkville has a really rich history that dates back to the 60s when it was the hippie capital of Canada," said Ganev. "It's nice to take a look back at its history and try to reinterpret what the neighbourhood can become in this day in age."

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.