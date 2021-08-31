'100% callous': Toronto police announce 2 arrests after Yorkdale Mall gunfire

Toronto police have arrested a man and woman in connection to gunfire at Yorkdale Mall on Sunday, bringing the total arrests to date up to three.

Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene, while four other people believed to be involved fled.

Two of those people, a 29-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were arrested on Monday in Etobicoke, according to Supt. Steven Watts, who provided an update on the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The man has been charged with several firearm offences, including discharging a weapon with intent to wound. The woman has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound, as well as occupying a vehicle with a firearm.

Watts said he couldn't speak to the relationship between the pair, who police believe initiated the exchange of gunfire with three other suspects — including the 25-year-old man arrested on scene.

Police say they believe seven rounds were fired inside the mall.

They are now seeking two additional suspects, according to Watts.

He added that four of five suspects are known to police, and that there are "alleged gang connections."

Watts called the shooting "100 per cent callous, 100 per cent unwarranted."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.