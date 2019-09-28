Yorkdale Shopping Centre stores closed due to power outage

Shoppers be warned: Toronto Hyrdo is currently working to repair an outage that has completely shut down power at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

While the mall is still open, stores will be closed until power is restored.

The mall, located near Allen Road and Highway 401, first experienced the outage around 9:45 a.m. Saturday — about 15 minutes after doors opened.

Toronto Hydro says crews are working to restore power by 1 p.m.