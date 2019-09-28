Yorkdale Shopping Centre stores closed due to power outage
Shoppers be warned: Toronto Hyrdo is currently working to repair an outage that has completely shut down power at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
Crews working to restore power by 1 p.m., Toronto Hydro says
Shoppers be warned: Toronto Hyrdo is currently working to repair an outage that has completely shut down power at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
While the mall is still open, stores will be closed until power is restored.
The mall, located near Allen Road and Highway 401, first experienced the outage around 9:45 a.m. Saturday — about 15 minutes after doors opened.
Toronto Hydro says crews are working to restore power by 1 p.m.
We are currently experiencing a power outage. Toronto Hydro is on site to correct the issue. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.—@YorkdaleStyle