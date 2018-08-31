Toronto police name suspect in Yorkdale shooting

Toronto police say they are now looking for a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting Thursday at a busy mall in the city's north end.

Zion Sankar-Beharry of Toronto is wanted for discharge firearm with intent, related to the incident at Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Investigators believe he was last seen in the area of Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue E. Thursday at 5 p.m.

Police say that on Thursday at approximately 2:50 p.m. officers were called to the mall for the sounds of gunshots. They believe that two groups of males had an altercation and that two shots were fired.

Sankar-Beharry is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Toronto police are searching for two male suspects after gunshots were reported at Yorkdale Mall on Thursday afternoon. (Mary Webster/CBC)

The shooting sparked a frantic evacuation at Yorkdale with panicked shoppers scrambling for cover and hundreds rushing out of the mall.

The incident was just the latest in a sting of violence in Toronto this year.

In July, two people were killed in a rampage in Toronto's Greektown. A month earlier two young girls were wounded in a shooting at a playground. Days later a woman on her way home from a funeral died in a drive-by shooting police called indicative of a "street gang subculture."

Anyone with information on Thursday's incident at Yorkdale is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).