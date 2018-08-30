Yorkdale mall locked down after reported shooting
No injuries reported, police looking for 2 male suspects in their 20s
Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre is in lockdown after reports of a shooting.
Police and paramedics were called to the popular north-end mall shortly before 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
The Toronto police Twitter account said "nobody is being let in" and patrons were being escorted out.
A previous tweet said "officers have confirmed a discharge in the area" but no injuries have been reported.
CBC News videographer Mary Webster was in the mall when she heard a loud bang, followed by a second. Patrons huddled in the back of the store while someone set of an emergency alarm.
"People were crying," Webster reported from the scene.
Mall staff asked patrons to file into a hallway and then escorted them out through an underground parking lot, she said. Some patrons left all of their belongings behind.
Police have also tweeted that they are looking for two male suspects in their 20s, including one possibly carrying a handgun.
Subway trains on Line 1 are not stopping at Yorkdale due to the police activity, the Toronto Transit Commission said via Twitter. GO Transit, which has a depot in the area, continues to operate, buses, but once customers get off at the Yorkdale stop they cannot enter the mall, according to a spokesperson.
