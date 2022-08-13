Yorkdale Mall placed under lockdown as police investigate man with a gun nearby
Toronto police have placed Yorkdale Mall under lockdown after reports of a man with a gun nearby.
There are no injuries, police say
Toronto police have placed Yorkdale Mall under lockdown after reports of a man with a gun nearby.
Police received reports at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday that a man was driving on Hwy. 401 at Allen Road while shooting a gun into the air
Officers are on scene, and the mall has gone into lockdown.
There are no injuries at this time.
More to come.