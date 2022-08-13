Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Breaking

Yorkdale Mall placed under lockdown as police investigate man with a gun nearby

Toronto police have placed Yorkdale Mall under lockdown after reports of a man with a gun nearby.

There are no injuries, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police have placed Yorkdale Mall under lockdown after reports of a man shooting a gun nearby. (CBC)

Toronto police have placed Yorkdale Mall under lockdown after reports of a man with a gun nearby.

Police received reports at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday that a man was driving on Hwy. 401 at Allen Road while shooting a gun into the air

Officers are on scene, and the mall has gone into lockdown.

There are no injuries at this time.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now