Man arrested, charged in connection with 5 alleged sex assaults near York University

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in connection with five alleged sexual assaults near York University.

According to a news release on Saturday morning, the man was apprehended on Friday and "charged accordingly." Police did not elaborate on the nature or number of charges he faces.

"For investigative reasons, his name and information will not be released at this time," the release said.

"Toronto police would like to thank the public for all of their assistance."

Investigators initially published a public warning on Thursday about a series of three alleged sexual assaults that ​occurred between October and December in the area around Finch Avenue W. and Keele Street.

Just hours after the notice went out, police were called to investigate two other incidents.

At a hastily-called news conference on Friday morning, the head of Toronto police's sex crimes unit said that a single assailant was believed to be responsible for all five attacks. Police also posted security camera footage of a suspect online.

Speaking to reporters, Insp. Domenic Sinopoli noted the escalating violence of the alleged assaults.

In one of the two most recent alleged attacks, the victim said she was knocked unconscious before she was sexually assaulted.

During the other attack, the victim was allegedly threatened at knife point, assaulted and robbed.

Four victims were women in their early 20s, while the other was a 19-year-old woman.

"Members of the public are encouraged to always remain vigilant, and aware of their surroundings, reporting any suspicious occurrences to police," the release on Saturday said.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.