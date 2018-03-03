York University professor under fire after email exchange with student in Myanmar violating school's values

York University says a recent interaction between one of its professors and a student located in Myanmar seeking an exam deferral because of an impending country-wide communications blackout did not reflect its values — after the professor responded to the student: "Even the internet came down with COVID-19?"

Screenshots of an email exchange between the student and a professor at the school's department of mathematics and statistics circulated widely online Thursday.

In them, the student is seen explaining that all cellular and internet services will be cut off "indefinitely" amid Myanmar's military coup.

"May I please get a deferral," the student asks, alternatively asking if the weight of the test might be applied to the final exam instead.

The instructor responds that there will be no deferral and that the weight of the exam will be transferred to the final.

"Last chance, bad sign. Even the internet came down with COVID-19?" the professor is seen responding.

In turn, the student replies, "The internet did not come down with [COVID-19]. There was a military coup where I am living and almost 200 protestors have been shot [as of] now. The regime has decided to shut off all communications by tomorrow."

The student then writes to professor again, this time to confirm if they should be worried about missing the test.

"Of course you should. The next time you miss something, it's over," the professor responds.

"By the way, your remarks (both related to this course and to your home country) made me wonder how you understand reality," he continues. "People don't get shot for just protesting, but for a lot deeper reasons."

Interaction does not reflect York's values, university says

In a statement Thursday evening, York University chief spokesperson Barbara Joy described the interaction as a "serious student accommodation matter," saying it did not reflect the school's values.

"York University is committed to upholding and promoting the values of respect, equity, diversity, and inclusion across our campuses and in our communication," Joy said.

The statement does not describe the specific interaction or name the professor involved. But asked by CBC News if the screenshots circulating Thursday prompted the school's statement, Joy confirmed they did.

The statement also says "appropriate actions were immediately initiated" after learning of the exchange.

Whether the professor is facing any repercussions, Joy would not say, citing confidentiality.

"We would like to assure all concerned that senior staff from the Faculty were able to directly make contact with the student last night, and clearly expressed support for their difficult circumstance and well-being, and further, assured them that necessary accommodations would be granted," the statement said.

The professor identified in the screenshots did not immediately respond to CBC News for comment.