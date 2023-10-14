York University condemns statement by 3 student unions on Israel-Hamas war

York University has condemned a statement made by three of its student unions on the Israel-Hamas war, saying in response that "freedom of expression has limits."

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the university said the statement shared by the three students unions, York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Students' Association and Glendon College Student Union, is "inflammatory."

The university called upon the student union executives to "immediately clarify" and "firmly reject" acts of violence or discrimination against Jewish students and other community members.

"Freedom of expression has limits and comes with responsibilities. It must never reach into promoting or justifying violence against unarmed civilians," the university said. "To suggest otherwise is abhorrent and does not reflect the views of York University, nor the perspective of many thousands of York University students."

The university also called upon the student union executives "to reaffirm their commitment to non-violence and the safety of all of their members."

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, the three student unions expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people "within Palestine and the global diaspora" and expressed support for "their ongoing fight against settler-colonialism, apartheid, and genocide."

The statement describes the attack on Israelis on Oct. 7 by Hamas as a "strong act of resistance" and refers to Israel as "so-called Israel." It goes on to criticize Israel for its air strikes on Gaza, saying it is "bombing residential neighbourhoods, deploying white phosphorus bombs and cutting off access to food, water, power and medical supplies."

The student unions also criticized the university, saying they denounce the administration's stances on the conflict "as they use their platform to obfuscate the ongoing occupation of Palestine and absolve themselves from their role in the ongoing genocide."

"Our Unions remain unwavering in our support of the Palestinian people's fight for self-determination and liberation... This struggle confronts the persistent oppression, displacement, and human rights abuses inflicted upon the Palestinian population," the statement by the student unions reads.

"We stand firmly in solidarity with those resisting such oppression, actively contributing to the legitimate fight for justice against settler-colonial nations. We as students' unions have a responsibility to spread awareness and support the liberation of Palestine and all struggles for Indigenous sovereignty."

Jewish organization calls statement 'incendiary'

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) denounced the statement by the student unions, which it called "incendiary" and an attempt to glorify Hamas. In a news release Friday, the organization praised the university for condemning the statement.

"After more than 1,300 Israelis were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists, thousands more wounded and dozens kidnapped, including children, this statement from York University's student unions is shockingly reprehensible," FSWC President and CEO Michael Levitt said.

"Not only does the statement fail to mention Hamas and its murderous rampage targeting innocent Israeli women, men and children, it whitewashes Hamas terrorists by referring to them as 'Palestinian people' and their incursion into Israel to commit terrorism as an 'act of resistance.'

"We thank York University for taking a public stand by denouncing this horrendous statement and affirming that it goes against the university's views," it said.