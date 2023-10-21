York University threatens recognition of 3 student unions following statement on Israel-Hamas war

York University issued a written notice to three student unions following their joint statement on the Israel-Hamas war, ordering them to choose between several "remedial" actions or prove they didn't breach university policies — or risk losing recognition from the university.

In a statement posted online Friday, the university said the unions' statement was "widely interpreted as a justification for attacking civilians and a call to violence" and elicited "serious concerns, outrage and fear" by many, including students.

"While the university affirms the right of students and other community members to express political views, including support for the Israeli and/or Palestinian people, the university has condemned this statement noting that freedom of speech is not absolute," reads the release.

"The university is deeply disappointed that this step is now required, but we are compelled to uphold university policies and to act in the best interests of the York community, including those of the student unions and their memberships."

The move serves as the school's latest escalation against the unions after they released a statement on social media last week in solidarity with the Palestinian people "within Palestine and the global diaspora" and expressed support for "their ongoing fight against settler-colonialism, apartheid, and genocide."

The statement describes the attack on Israelis on Oct. 7 by Hamas as a "strong act of resistance" and refers to Israel as "so-called Israel." It goes on to criticize Israel for its air strikes on Gaza and also denounced the York University administration's stances on the conflict

The government of Canada has previously said it rejects the view that "Israel's actions constitute apartheid." Canada also does not recognize Israeli actions as genocide.

Since the statement's release, the university says it tried to engage with the unions multiple times to "address the serious and ongoing harms created by their statement."

It called upon the student union executives to "immediately clarify" and "firmly reject" acts of violence or discrimination against Jewish students and other community members, and to "reaffirm their commitment to non-violence and the safety of all of their members."

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) have previously denounced the statement by the student unions, which it called "incendiary" and an attempt to glorify Hamas.

Follow 'remedial' actions or face possible sanctions

In its statement, the university says it's requiring all three unions to:

Retract the statement and remove it from all public platforms.

Issue another statement saying they don't "endorse or support antisemitism or any form of discrimination or violence," that they acknowledge the harm caused by the statement and are committed to the safety of the entire membership and taking steps "to repair these harms."

Have all student union executives resign, with an immediate by-election to be held after.

The unions also have the choice to undergo a hearing instead. They must prove they didn't breach university regulations for student organizations, including "failure to operate in an open, accessible, democratic, non-discriminatory manner" and "failure to act in accordance with the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion for all members."

If the unions are found to have breached university policies, they may be subject to sanctions — with the most severe being the university "withdrawing recognition of the union."

The school says the unions must undergo the remedial actions or state they have not breached any university rules by 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 25.