York students prep for frosh week by learning how to administer life-saving overdose drug

As frosh week approaches, a group of York University student leaders are preparing for it by learning to save lives.

Gina Mavrogiannis, the chair of the university's orientation committee, explains that students at frosh week, which starts at York on September 1, will be partying, often with drugs and alcohol.

And sometimes those parties can turn into scary situations.

"There has been a couple of incidences, and we've just automatically called paramedics," said Mavrogiannis.

This training for these students comes in the midst of what some are calling an epidemic of opioid overdoses on the streets of Toronto.

With the potential for deadly overdoses, these students were at the Downsview Pediatric Urgent Care Clinic Thursday night learning how to administer the nasal spray version of naloxone.

Naloxone, or Narcan, is a potentially life-saving medication that can temporarily block the effects of opioids and prevent overdose deaths.

"Kids do stupid things and, you know, the drugs they're playing with right now are different than when we were going through school," said Mark Cameron, the vice-president of the Canadian International Medical Relief Organization, the group providing the training.

Mark Cameron is the vice-president of the Canadian International Medical Relief Organization. He is training students to administer naloxone. (John Sandeman/CBC)

Public safety warning issued by police

Last week, a public safety warning was issued by police after seven people died from overdoses over 12 days from dangerous opioids.

Police said the deaths are due to fentanyl or carfentanil. They say the two synthetic opioids are either being used in higher quantities or have contaminated other street drugs.

Overdose service calls are up from 903 at this time in 2017 to 1,024 so far this year, police say.

A study released in April suggests opioid-related deaths tripled in Ontario between 2001 and 2015.

The idea to train these students came up just a few days ago, according to Claudia Martire, a student and the director of logistics for York's frosh week.

"I'm really excited though that everyone's happy and interested and wants to take a part in potentially saving a life," she said.

The nasal spray version of naloxone is simple to use, says Mark Cameron, vice-president of the Canadian International Medical Relief Organization. (Adapt Pharma)

Using the Narcan is relatively simple — it's just a squirt up the nose like a nasal spray, Cameron said.

Cameron, whose organization also provides medical aid and training to international war zones, said he's heartened by the enthusiasm of the students.

"When I see this young group of people wanting to do something about this, it just kind of revives some of my hope in the future," he said.