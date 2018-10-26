York U, Seneca looking at 'other means' to build Markham campus after PCs slash funding

The partners behind one of three university campuses in the Toronto area that have had their provincial funding pulled say they hope to see the project through to completion.

The presidents of York University and Seneca College said in a joint statement Friday they're still committed to what they call the "shovel-ready project" set to be built in Markham, Ont.

The statement, which was also signed by the Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti and York Region Chair Wayne Emmerson, says the partners are exploring "all possible options to build the campus."

The Progressive Conservative government announced this week plans to pull funding from the Markham project, along with campuses in Milton and Brampton, in an effort to cut the province's $15-billion deficit.

The previous Liberal government had announced plans to spend more than $300 million on the projects, and some Tories previously expressed support for the new campuses.

Ryerson University and Sheridan College are behind the satellite campus in Brampton, while Wilfred Laurier University partnered with Conestoga College in Milton.

The statement released Friday says the Markham campus was designed to keep up with increases in population growth and demand for programs in "entrepreneurship, commerce, digital media and medical biotechnology.

"In the coming weeks, we will be reviewing other means to advance our plans including any adjustments that may be needed regarding the timeline and taking into consideration the fiscal constraints of the province," the statement reads.