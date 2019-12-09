York Region public schools cancel ski, snowboard field trips amid safety review

York Region District School Board has put all of its student skiing and snowboarding field trips on hold pending a safety review.

"While we value the health and wellness benefits that outdoor winter sports provide to our students, we need to ensure that we are taking all reasonable measures to protect student safety and improve experiential learning," said Licinio Miguelo, spokesperson for the board, in a statement.

The review will also examine whether the trips have "clear curriculum connections."

Miguelo says "concerns were raised" to the school board over the process and procedure of the trips, which prompted the review. He did not clarify how the concerns originated.

The board said it knows that the decision may be disappointing for students and that it will notify parents as soon as the moratorium is lifted.

Competitive downhill ski and snowboarding events arranged in conjunction with the York Region Athletics Association will continue to take place despite the review, Miguelo added.