York school board trustee resigns after campaigning against opponent 'not born in Canada'

A newly elected York Region District School Board (YRDSB) trustee has resigned after making comments perceived to be discriminatory and xenophobic during her campaign.

"With a heavy heart and after much reflection, I have decided to withdraw my name as trustee-elect for East Gwillimbury and Whitchurch-Stouffville," wrote Elizabeth Terrell-Tracey in a statement on Thursday.

She is the second YRDSB trustee to resign over allegedly discriminatory remarks in the past two years.

Terrell-Tracey was elected in the district in a head-to-head race against fellow candidate Lena Singh, who Terrell-Tracey targeted with the comments on social media. Singh declined an interview about this story.

Screen captures of the comments were shared with CBC Toronto by multiple community members who had expressed support for Singh.

"I would like to inform people… Just so you know… Ms. Singh was born in Guyana," Terrell-Tracey wrote in a community Facebook group in September. "You are backing someone not born in Canada."

Terrell-Tracey later elaborated on her argument in a private message to a member of the group who endorsed Singh.

"Crime is prevalent across Guyana. Assaults, break-ins, armed robberies, pickpocketing, purse snatching, theft from cars and carjacking are common," Terrell-Tracey wrote to Arnold Neufeldt-Fast. "She is born there."

"It was very clear that this was an anti-immigrant rant that she was sharing with me, with racist overtones," Neufeldt-Fast said about the message. "It was very disturbing, especially for someone running for school board trustee."

A comment left by Elizabeth Terrell-Tracey in a Whitchurch-Stoufville community Facebook group. (Arnold Neufeldt-Fast)

After initially claiming that her Facebook account was hacked, Terrell-Tracey now appears to be taking ownership of the posts.

"I understand that some of my comments were hurtful and offensive and I am sorry. These comments are not reflective of me, my values and beliefs," she wrote in her resignation statement.

Terrell-Tracey has not responded to multiple interview requests from CBC Toronto since her election.

Parents in 'compete shock'

Kesha Wint, a parent with a child who attends an elementary school in the district, said she was in "complete shock" after Terrell-Tracey's election.

"This is like when Trump said that Obama needed to prove that he was American," Wint told CBC Toronto. She added that Terrell-Tracey would have been incapable of representing all children at the board due to her beliefs.

"I was so grateful. I think justice has been served and this was the right thing for her to do," Wint said of the resignation.

While she expressed relief at Terrell-Tracey's decision, Wint said she remains disheartened that people in her community elected her to begin with.

Local parent Kesha Wint said she was shocked and disheartened after Terrell-Tracey's election. (Kesha Wint)

She also criticized the statement by YRDSB chair Corrie McBain announcing the move.

"I would like to thank [Terrell-Tracey] for prioritizing the needs and interests of our students. I also wish Elizabeth all the best as she focuses on her health," McBain wrote.

Wint said the message should have acknowledged the concerns around discrimination raised by the community.

"They made it all about her health issues, rather than the fact the she made racist remarks," Wint said. "For me, it's 'call a spade a spade.'"

McBain said the board is now "exploring the process for filling the position."

Another controversy at YRDSB

The resignation comes after two years of controversy and scandal at the YRDSB.

In early 2017, former trustee Nancy Elgie resigned after using a racial slur in reference to a black parent during a board meeting. There were weeks of protests at the board before Elgie stepped down.

A subsequent review by the province determined the board was operating under a "culture of fear" and "systemic discrimination."

The board's former education director J. Philip Parappally was also ousted following the report.

In September of this year, the board was also forced to apologize after a former principal at a Markham elementary school was found to have made anti-Muslim comments on Facebook during her time as principal.

The board's new trustees will meet in December.