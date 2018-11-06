Parents renew calls for controversial York school board trustee-elect to resign

Parents renewed calls for a controversial York Region District School Board trustee-elect to step down at a heated public parent meet and greet Monday night.

Elizabeth Terrell-Tracey was elected for the role of YRDSB trustee for East Gwillimbury and Whitchurch-Stouffville on Oct. 22, but drew significant criticism for allegedly posting comments online targeting her opponent, Lena Singh, that some described as xenophobic and racist.

"I would like to inform people … Just so you know … Ms. Singh was born in Guyana," Terrell-Tracey allegedly wrote in a community Facebook group in September. "You are backing someone not born in Canada."

Protesting parents at Monday's meet and greet wore buttons and asked attendees to sign a petition, but Terrell-Tracey says she has apologized.

She also insists her social media accounts were hacked.

"I honestly don't know what happened," she told CBC Toronto. "Since this happened with my Facebook being hacked, I've only been focusing on damage control."

Protesting parents at Monday's meet and greet brought signs calling for Terrell-Tracey to step down. (Derek Zdzienicki/CBC)

However, Loralea Carruthers, a former YRDSB chair and four-term trustee, says she has doubts about Terrell-Tracey's claim and adds she believes there's an integrity issue.

"I received an email from her that same night between three and four in the morning with similar comments," she said. "It was very lengthy — so if her Facebook was hacked, then her email was hacked, too."

Ministry of Education monitoring situation

Kayla Iafelice, a spokesperson for the provincial Ministry of Education, told CBC Toronto that the ministry is monitoring the situation.

Elizabeth Terrell-Tracey, left, defeated Lena Singh for the school board trustee position in East Gwillimbury and Whitchurch-Stouffville. (Elizabeth Terrell-Tracey, Lena Singh) "Our government will never condone any form of racism. The fact this kind of language and behaviour has occurred within Ontario's education system is completely unacceptable," Iafelice said in an emailed statement. "The ministry is continuing to monitor the situation as it evolves."

She also said the ministry is commending the YRDSB trustee board for recently establishing an integrity commissioner and a human rights commissioner.

"The Ministry of Education expects that these two offices, together with the board's leadership, will listen to the voices of students, parents, school councils and community in working to ensure positive outcomes are met for students, families and staff in strengthening equity, local accountability and transparency throughout the board," she added.

Trustee-elect rejected previous calls to step down

Terrell-Tracey has already rejected calls to step down. On Oct. 26, the school board announced that she had withdrawn her name from the position, posting a letter attributed to the trustee-elect in which she acknowledged her "hurtful and offensive" comments.

The trustee-elect added that her "personal health issues" would have hindered her ability to do the job.

A comment allegedly left by Elizabeth Terrell-Tracey in a Whitchurch-Stouffville community Facebook group. (Arnold Neufeldt-Fast)

However, hours later, the YRDSB pulled down the letter and said Terrell-Tracey was reconsidering the move. In an email sent to CBC Toronto and school board staff, Terrell-Tracey also defended her position.

Calls for board to force trustee-elect out

Since the election, there have also been calls for the board to force her out.

After exploring several options, the board said it now appears that no such mechanism exists.

While the YRDSB has strongly criticized Terrell-Tracey's social media comments since her election, it appears the board has no ability to prevent her from being sworn in on Dec. 3.

YRDSB director Louise Sirisko said the board has processes in place to deal with problematic behaviour from trustees, however none of them can lead to a trustee's dismissal. (YRDSB)

In 2017, the YRDSB also faced pressure to oust former trustee Nancy Elgie, who used a racial slur in reference to a black parent. She eventually resigned after weeks of disruption and protests.

In Chilliwack, B.C., a similar battle has ensued after a school board trustee was pressured to resign over comments about transgender children. He has not stepped down.