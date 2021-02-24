Sleepless nights, anxiety, depression: Black officers speak out about racism inside York Regional Police

Allegations of racism within York Region's police force were laid bear Wednesday as several Black officers gave deputations at the York Regional Police Services Board meeting, outlining their experiences and calling for change.

Among them were 19-year police veterans Det.-Const. Neil Dixon and Special Const. Vernley France, Const. Dameian Muirehead with 18 years on the force and Const. Stephen Terres, who spent 10 years there.

Their stories differ in the details, but together, they described humiliation, bullying and discriminatory treatment at the hands of higher-ranking members in the force including supervisors and in some cases, management.

For Muirhead, who came to Canada from Jamaica at the age of 15 in 1995, becoming a police officer was a dream.

But in 2011, he told the board, "It all changed. My dream became a nightmare."

WATCH | CBC Toronto's Natalie Kalata reports on Black officers speaking out about about allegations of racism within York Regional Police:

Black officers speak out about racism and discrimination inside York Regional Police force Video 2:08 Several Black officers gave deputations at the York Regional Police Services Board meeting, Wednesday. Their call for change in the police force comes from detailed allegations of racism and bullying the officers have experienced. 2:08

It was at that time that member of the public suggested he should be lynched, he said.

"The real hurt was when York Regional Police decided to side with the victimizers," he said.

Muirhead added he and his wife, also an officer, found themselves sidelined for speaking up. He told the board they met with dismissive behaviour and were repeatedly overlooked in favour of white officers for promotions and other career opportunities.

Late last year, he said, he was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his treatment, an experience several of the officers said they underwent too.

Many more Black officers would be speaking out about similar treatment, he added, but are too afraid to do so.

The police chief Jim MacSween also spoke at Wednesday's meeting, announcing that within the last year, all members have completed anti-racism training and promising a diversity and equity strategy in the next several weeks.