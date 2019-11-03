Police locate suspect, victim after woman allegedly forced into car in Vaughan

York Regional Police say they have located a suspect and victim after a woman was reportedly seen being "dragged by her hair" into a car in Vaughan on Saturday.

Earlier police released three photos of a silver-coloured car believed to be involved in the alleged abduction.

According to reports made to police, the woman was pulled into the vehicle in the area of Barhill Road and Rutherford Road, east of Keele Street, at about 2:50 p.m.