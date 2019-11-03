Skip to Main Content
Police locate suspect, victim after woman allegedly forced into car in Vaughan
Toronto·Updated

York Regional Police say they have located a suspect and victim after a woman was reportedly seen being dragged by her hair into a car in Vaughan on Saturday.

Incident allegedly occurred near Barhill Road and Rutherford Road, police say

CBC News ·
York Regional Police have released this image of a silver-coloured car believed to be involved in an incident in Vaughan in which a woman was forced into a vehicle on Saturday. (York Regional Police)

Earlier police released three photos of a silver-coloured car believed to be involved in the alleged abduction.

According to reports made to police, the woman was pulled into the vehicle in the area of Barhill Road and Rutherford Road, east of Keele Street, at about 2:50 p.m.

 

 

