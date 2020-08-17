York police seek driver in Markham hit and run that caused Jeep to roll, injuring 1

York Regional Police are seeking a driver in a Markham hit and run that caused a Jeep to roll over and that injured a man on the weekend.

In a news release on Monday, police said the driver was operating a four-door grey car that turned left on Markham Road and 14th Avenue on Saturday. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 noon.

Police have released a video that captured the hit and run and the shocked reaction of viewers. They have also released an image of the vehicle that hit the Jeep, but not a licence plate number.

"Oh my god," says one voice in the video right after the crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 2015 blue Jeep Cherokee that had rolled onto its side. Its driver, a 58-year-old Markham man, suffered minor injuries.

Police determined that the car had made a left turn and struck the Jeep. The driver of the car stopped for a moment, then drove away from the scene, police said.

Police are now appealing for help from the public in identifying the driver and his or her vehicle.

They're urging anyone who was driving in the area with dashboard camera video to come forward. The driver who failed to remain at the scene is urged to get a lawyer and to call police immediately.

Anyone with information can call York police's Number 5 district criminal investigations bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.