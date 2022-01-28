2 people charged in connection with Richmond Hill shooting death

​​York Regional Police have charged two people with first-degree murder after a 35-year-old man was found dead in Richmond Hill on New Year's Eve.

In a media release issued Friday, police said the two accused — a 29-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman — were arrested in the Ottawa area on Thursday.

Walid Saraj, 35, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, was found dead in the area of Gormley Court, near Highway 404 and Stouffville Road on Jan. 31. Officers received a call about a body in the area at around 12:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination determined Saraj died of gunshot wounds.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area and who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

They are also asking anyone who has commercial or residential video surveillance that may have captured any worthwhile footage to contact investigators.